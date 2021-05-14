Wisconsin Department of Health urges public to follow CDC guidelines for masking

CDC masking guidelines have substantially eased for fully vaccinated Americans, though some restrictions remain in the interest of public safety.

WISCONSIN, USA — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS) is urging the Wisconsin public to follow CDC guidance on masking up in public as the coronavirus pandemic continues amid progress in the fight to vaccinate America.

The CDC recently eased its restrictions for full vaccinated Americans, allowing much greater freedoms in indoor and outdoor settings, while still recommending masks be worn in situations such as crowded environments of a certain size and aboard transportation - to name a few.

WDHS reiterates that a person is fully vaccinated "if it has been two or more weeks since they got the second dose in a two-dose series (such as Pfizer or Moderna), or one dose of a single-dose vaccine (such as Johnson & Johnson)."

“This new guidance for fully vaccinated people is an exciting step forward,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake “The science is clear: if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic. For vaccinated people, this means returning to the Wisconsin way of life we all enjoy.”