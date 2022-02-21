Wisconsin confirms state's first death of a child from MIS-C

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a rare condition that can happen in children exposed to COVID-19, doctors say.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the state's first death of a child from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a condition that's associated with COVID-19.

DHS said the child was under 10 years old and lived in southeastern Wisconsin, though no other details are being made public out of respect to the child's family.

Doctors say MIS-C is a rare condition that can occur in children who were exposed to COVID-19. The illness can cause the heart, lungs, or other organs to become inflamed. Symptoms include fever, chest pain or pressure, abdominal pain, trouble breathing, confusion, blue lips or face, and the inability to stay awake.

There have been a total of 183 cases of MIS-C in Wisconsin as of Feb. 18, but DHS said this was the first case to result in a death.

“We are saddened to report that a child has passed away from MIS-C,” Wisconsin State Health Officer Paula Tran said in a statement. “Although COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the state, we are still seeing very high levels of disease transmission in all 72 counties. As COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations, and death in our communities, we urge all Wisconsinites to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19.”

Wisconsin health officials say the best prevention is the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as staying isolated when testing positive for COVID.