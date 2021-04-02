Wisconsin GOP repeals governor's statewide mask mandate

Gov. Tony Evers could defy the Legislature by issuing a new order, forcing them to vote again to repeal that.

Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature has repealed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate.

Health experts have warned against repealing the mandate, saying masks are probably the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Assembly vote Thursday came a week after the Senate also voted to kill the mandate.

The Assembly had planned to vote last Thursday, Jan. 28, but abruptly canceled the vote in the face of broad criticism from the state's health, school and business leaders and out of concern it would jeopardize more than $49 million in federal aid.

At that time, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he still believed the Assembly would vote eventually to repeal the mandate, but that lawmakers wanted to “pause and do our due diligence" to ensure no federal money would be lost.

Last week, the Wisconsin Senate passed the resolution to repeal the mask mandate on an 18-13 vote, with all Democrats and Republicans Sens. Dale Kooyenga, of Brookfield, and Robert Cowles, of Allouez, voting against.

Senate Democrats argued that doing away with the mandate would put lives at risk. Republicans, meanwhile, said Evers overstepped his authority by issuing repeat emergency health orders instead of going through the Legislature.

Wisconsin is now one of only 10 states without a mask mandate, although businesses, schools, health clinics, churches and other places can still require people to wear masks. And the repeal doesn't affect mask mandates imposed by local governments.