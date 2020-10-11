Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers calls for unity as virus surges

Evers warns in excerpts of his speech released ahead of delivery Tuesday that deaths could double to 5,000 by January without action.

MADISON, Wis. — On the same day that Wisconsin broke new daily records for coronavirus cases and deaths, Gov. Tony Evers plans to to take the unusual step of delivering a live address to the state urging unity and cooperation to fight the virus.

Evers warns in excerpts of his speech released ahead of delivery Tuesday that deaths could double to 5,000 by January without action. He says, “Each day this virus goes unchecked is a setback for our economic recovery.”

The excerpts don’t offer hints as to what actions Evers wants to take. His most significant attempts to reduce the virus' spread have been fought by Republican lawmakers, business owners and others.

Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) reported a record-high 7,073 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 278,843.

Health officials reported 66 new deaths Tuesday – the highest single-day deaths reported in the state – as the total number of fatalities statewide rose to 2,395. The total number of fatalities is approximately 0.9% of those testing positive for the virus.

Due to high case numbers, Gov. Tony Evers issued an emergency order mandating indoor face coverings that began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Evers extended the mask mandate until Nov. 21.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6 Gov. Evers' administration issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, to stem the spread of COVID-19. That order was struck down on Oct. 13 by a judge in Sawyer County. The order was reinstated on Oct. 19 by a Barron County judge, but on Oct. 23, a Wisconsin appeals court put a hold on the order.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 13,230 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 4.7% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.