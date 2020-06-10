Wisconsin governor restricts public indoor gatherings as COVID spikes

Governor Tony Evers issued a new, more restrictive order on Tuesday to limit indoor public gatherings.

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers' administration has issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Wisconsin has become one of the worst hot spots for the disease over the last month as colleges and schools reopened, and fatigue over wearing masks and social distancing has grown.

The order issued Tuesday limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building's capacity. Gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit is limited to 10 people.

“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus. Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time. The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities, and state can bounce back.”