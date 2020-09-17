Wisconsin health officials report more than 2,000 single-day COVID-19 cases

Also on Thursday, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,034 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the largest single-day total in the state since the pandemic began.

According to health officials, they've seen a spike in positive cases among individuals between the ages of 18 and 24.

The record-high case numbers came on the same day Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson was placed on quarantine after being informed that he was exposed to someone on Monday who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Sen. Johnson's office, he is experiencing no symptoms but will still be in quarantine until Sept. 29. Sen. Jonson was tested late Wednesday for COVID-19 because he was scheduled to travel with President Donald Trump on Thursday while they attended an in event in Mosinee, Wisconsin Thursday night. Due to the exposure, Sen. Johnson's office says he will no longer be traveling with the president or attending the event in Mosinee.

Gov. Tony Evers issued an indoor mask mandate back on Aug. 1 due to the recent spike across the state, while the University of Wisconsin-Madison shifted to all online classes earlier this month, both in an effort to help stop the spread of virus within the state.