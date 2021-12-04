Wisconsin reports first omicron case

Officials say the a Milwaukee County man had mild symptoms after a recent trip to South Africa.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Wisconsin is reporting its confirmed case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Officials say a Milwaukee County man, who was fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, had mild symptoms after a recent trip to South Africa.

“We’ve been prepared for this news and will continue trusting the science to help keep Wisconsinites and our communities healthy and safe,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. “Now is the time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. I urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose as soon as possible and to follow the latest public health guidance.”

Health officials say they've completed contact tracing efforts and added that it's not connected to a recent wedding that occurred in Milwaukee County in late November. According to the Wisconsin DHS,12 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been linked to the wedding.

Minnesota reported its first confirmed case of the variant on Thursday, Dec. 2 in a Hennepin County man who recently traveled to New York City. According the Minnesota Department of Health, the person is vaccinated and developed "mild symptoms." The patient got a booster shot in early November.