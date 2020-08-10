Wisconsin reports more than 3,000 single-day COVID cases

According to DHS’ Disease Activity dashboard, 45 Wisconsin counties meet the threshold of a very high disease activity level.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 3,132 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the largest single-day total in the state since the pandemic began.

It's the first time the state has reported more than 3,000 cases in a single day.

State health officials also reported nine new deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,424 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of cases with 31,276 along with 548 deaths. Brown County has reported 11,173 cases and 72 deaths, and Dane County has reported 10,841 cases and 43 deaths.

Wisconsin health officials say a total of 8,061 people have been hospitalized from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, about 5.7% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued a new order earlier this week limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The order, which went into effect on Thursday and will stay in place until Nov. 6, limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building's capacity. Gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit is limited to 10 people.

“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Gov. Evers in a statement earlier this week. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus. Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time. The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities, and state can bounce back.”

For the first time, we see 3,000+ #COVID19_WI cases reported in a day. Protect yourself & your community & #StopTheSpread. If you're getting out of the house, practice physical distancing, #MaskUpWisconsin & use our Decision Tool to make safe choices: https://t.co/4JQGip7yuw pic.twitter.com/TkWHeEdmvL — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 8, 2020

Wisconsin has become one of the nation's hot spots for the disease over the last month as colleges and schools reopened, and fatigue over wearing masks and social distancing has grown.

According to DHS’ Disease Activity dashboard, 45 Wisconsin counties meet the threshold of a very high disease activity level, which means that there are more than 350 cases per 100,000 people in that county.

All other counties reported high case activity levels. DHS says this means Wisconsin residents should assume they will likely be exposed to the virus if they leave home, and should practice all safety precautions.