Wisconsin reports record highs in deaths, hospitalizations and cases

Wisconsin health officials reported new single-day highs in COVID-19 related deaths, hospitalizations and confirmed cases Tuesday as the state continues to struggle to contain a surge that began in September.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS) announced 64 new deaths, 220 new hospitalizations and 5,262 new cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Wisconsin has the third highest number of cases (70.7) per 100,000 people over the past seven days. Two other states bordering Minnesota— North Dakota (102.7) and South Dakota (95.6)— are the only states with more care cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

Today's #COVID19_WI update shows new highs in reported deaths and hospitalizations. Please take steps to avoid illness and protect your community. Stay home if you can, stay 6' from others, #MaskUpWisconsin, and wash your hands often. #YouStopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/eTm56HQnXm — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 27, 2020

Due to high case numbers, Gov. Tony Evers issued an emergency order mandating indoor face coverings that began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Evers extended the mask mandate until Nov. 21.

Evers' administration also implemented an order on Oct. 6 to limit the size of indoor public gatherings to 25% capacity, but that order was put on hold on Oct. 23 by a Wisconsin appeals court.

The total number of cases across the state is 206,311, with Milwaukee County reporting the most with 40,143. Milwaukee County also has the most deaths with 578. Brown County has reported 15,103 cases and 93 deaths, and Dane County has reported 14,560 cases and 48 deaths.

The total number of deaths statewide is 1,852, which is about 0.9% of those testing positive for the virus. According to health officials, 10,636 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, which is approximately 5.2% of the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of the confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 22% involve people between the ages of 20 to 29, 15% are between 30 and 39, 15% are between 50 and 59 and 14% are 40 to 49. An estimated 11% are between 10 and 19, and 10% are between 60 and 69.