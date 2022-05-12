COVID by the numbers

Thursday's numbers are from the Minnesota Department of Health's newest COVID report with data through May 11.

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minnesota Department of Health's update from Thursday, there were 2,115 newly reported COVID cases along with 11 reported deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 12,547.

Hospitalizations are slightly up as well with 387 hospitalizations reported on May 10 and up slightly on May 11 to 393.

However, of those hospitalized, 32 people are in intensive care, which is down from 38. MDH says while hospitalizations and deaths are not moving at the same rate as seen previously, they're still recommending individualized risk assessment and to get vaccines and boosters as soon as an individual is eligible.

The new site will be a consolidation of two metro sites: Roy Wilkins Auditorium's last day of service is May 12, while Stillwater Armory's last day of service is May 13.

The new St. Paul site at the former Herberger's will begin testing on May 16 and offer rapid antigen testing six days a week.

MDH says the new site will bring greater consistency and access to testing as it will not occasionally close to accommodate events as they did at the auditorium and the armory.

The new site is expected to have up to 5,000 tests per day.

MDH added that testing at community sites definitely has slowed...but that they are still experiencing consistent demand. They say both March and April saw approximately 8,000 Minnesotans per week seeking community testing.

The Biden administration also announced its initiative to ramp up test-to-treat sites, where if you test positive and you are eligible for a post COVID diagnosis treatment, you'd be able to be seen by a provider on-site, and walk out of the site with medication to help with your symptoms.

