New culturally competent pediatric and adolescent center opens in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Inside the Community Action Partnership of Ramsey and Washington Counties, Dr. Julia Joseph-Di Caprio, more affectionately known as Dr. Julia, gives a tour of the new space soon to house Leap Pediatric and Adolescent Care, a newly created pediatric center near St. Paul's University Avenue.

"We want to make sure we represent the wonderful diversity that's here," she said. "It is a community that's vibrant with Somali families, Black families, Spanish speaking families, Hmong families."

Dr. Julia has lived in the Twin Cities for more than three decades and has a long career in pediatric and adolescent care.

"I spent most of my time at HCMC, where I practiced pediatrics, and I worked in the Minneapolis Public Schools, and I worked at a few correctional facilities for adolescents, and I was in leadership," she said.

After exploring different paths, she decided last year to follow her heart, bringing culturally competent care to this community and diversity of thought.

"What we're going to do in an innovative way is to assess for the social drivers of health, we know that there are barriers to health in being as well as they could be, and that's why we're bringing on two community health workers, as well as providers," she said.

Serving patients from toddlers to young adults, Dr. Julia says she's focused on advancing health equity and removing barriers to health and wellness in communities of color.

"For folks to be able to listen with openness so people can feel comfortable bringing forth what they're experiencing every day, anxiety or depression or trauma from being a person of color," she said.

Dr. Julia is registering patients and holding virtual visits and expects to finish Phase 2 by spring of next year.

