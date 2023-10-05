Survey: 42% of working moms diagnosed with anxiety, depression

The sixth CVS Health mental health study since April 2020 shows differing perceptions between Americans and their physicians.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — A recent CVS Health/Harris Poll survey found that young adults and physicians continue to see the country struggling with mental health, but most Americans aren’t seeking care.

This poll was conducted between March 7 and March 24, 2023, among a national sample of 3,400 people over the age of 18, who are physicians and pharmacists. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate the target sample based on gender, educational attainment, age, race and region.

The study found that six in 10 respondents aged 18-32 said they are concerned about their mental health, and two-thirds (67%) say they know a lot of people in their community who are struggling with mental health issues. It also found most physicians (56%) also report declining mental health among their patients.

However, the study shows only about one in 10 (12%) Americans regularly see a mental health professional like a psychiatrist, psychologist, psychotherapist, or well-being therapist.

“There continues to be a need for accessible mental health care, which is why we are expanding in-person and virtual mental health services at select MinuteClinic locations across the U.S.,” said Cara McNulty, president of behavioral health and mental well-being at CVS Health. “These services have already proven to have an impact since launching in 2021, with approximately 80% of patients reporting a reduction in their depression symptoms.”

The survey also found that generations have different views on how to access mental health care:

Ninety-five percent of respondents age 57+ agreed that mental health and illnesses should be taken more seriously by society, compared to eight in 10 respondents aged 18-32 (83%).

About six in 10 (58%) respondents aged 18-32 report that social media has negatively impacted their mental health, compared to just 22% of respondents aged 57+.

A higher number of respondents aged 33-40 believe in using technology to access care, with 85% agreeing that digital health services have made mental health more accessible.

McNulty says it’s important to have an open discussion with health care providers when it comes to your mental well-being, and it should be seen as a priority.

"That doesn’t mean waiting for that vacation or the next time you have a babysitter," she said. "It means taking time, whether 10 or 15 minutes, to take care of your mental health — really focusing on your own self," she said.

For more information or to find out about available mental health services, visit the website link here.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: