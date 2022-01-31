Doctors: BA.2 subvariant could affect omicron peak in Minnesota

The new subvariant comes as omicron numbers are starting to go down in some places, but experts still have an eye on how it might affect the current omicron wave.

MINNEAPOLIS — Health officials continue to closely monitor the new omicron subvariant, BA.2.

While the subvariant is spreading quickly, doctors say it doesn't appear to be as deadly.

"The World Health Organization has not yet labeled BA.2 as a variant of concern — they still might,” Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn at Hennepin Healthcare said.

"Its risk of making people very sick is similar to that of omicron. Scientists believe the vaccines will be just as effective against it."



Lichtsinn says the main difference between this subvariant and omicron is that the subvariant is even more contagious, according to early data that has been gathered overseas.

"It is about one-and-a-half times more contagious than the original omicron strain,” Lichtsinn said.



The new subvariant comes as omicron numbers are starting to go down in many areas, but experts are still keeping an eye on the situation to see how it might affect the ongoing omicron wave.

"At this point, it's too early to tell whether it slows down the downslope or creates a second peak. It certainly will extend this wave out,” Lichtsinn says.



"People should know that this is no more deadly than the original omicron; it just means we are going to be stuck with omicron a little bit longer."



The Minnesota Department of Health says so far, no Minnesotans have tested positive for BA.2 — but it has been detected in 26 other states.

