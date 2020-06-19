Drownings in Minneapolis, Prior Lake were at beaches with no lifeguards

There were also four near-drownings in Minneapolis Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office released the records for two drownings that happened this week in Prior Lake and Minneapolis.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, there are no lifeguards in many cities in the state.

The first incident involved a 43-year-old man from Shakopee, who drowned Monday in Upper Prior Lake at around noon.

The second incident involved a 19-year-old man from Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday in Bde Maka Ska at around 8:15 p.m. He died Wednesday.

There were four near-drownings in Minneapolis Tuesday, but it is unclear if the 19-year-old who died was one of them.