Staring at screens during quarantine? Here's how to combat eye strain

With many people working from home and meeting with friends virtually these days, screen time is going up in many households.
That can increase the risk of computer vision syndrome, or digital eyestrain. Dr. Geoffrey Emerson from Allina Health's Phillips Eye Institute says there are some signs and symptoms to look out for:
- Sore, burning or itching eyes
- Watery or dry eyes
- Blurry vision or seeing double
- Headaches
- Increased sensitivity to light
- Tired eyes or difficulty keeping eyes open
Emerson said there are a few ways to take care of your eyes and prevent eyestrain:
- Blink often to refresh eyes or use artificial tears (drops)
- Take eye breaks using the 20-20-20 rule – every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
- Check the lighting and glare that can make it difficult to see objects on the screen.
- Place an anti-glare cover over your screen.
- Adjust your monitor. Position your monitor directly in front of you about an arm's length away so that the top of the screen is at or just below eye level.
- Adjust your screen settings. Enlarge the type for easier reading. And adjust the contrast and brightness to a level that's comfortable for your eyes.