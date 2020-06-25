Staring at screens during quarantine? Here's how to combat eye strain

Working from home can up our screen time significantly. Follow these tips to protect your eyes.

With many people working from home and meeting with friends virtually these days, screen time is going up in many households.

That can increase the risk of computer vision syndrome, or digital eyestrain. Dr. Geoffrey Emerson from Allina Health's Phillips Eye Institute says there are some signs and symptoms to look out for:

Sore, burning or itching eyes

Watery or dry eyes

Blurry vision or seeing double

Headaches

Increased sensitivity to light

Tired eyes or difficulty keeping eyes open

Emerson said there are a few ways to take care of your eyes and prevent eyestrain: