'The Firefly Sisterhood' supports women with breast cancer

The nonprofit provides peer mentors who have been through the same thing.

MINNEAPOLIS — When a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, one of the first things she needs is someone who understands what she's going through.

That's where "The Firefly Sisterhood" steps in. The Twin Cities nonprofit pairs newly diagnosed breast cancer patients with a volunteer peer mentor who has been through treatment, surgery or reconstruction.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, woman with breast cancer have become more isolated. They have faced new challenges like delaying treatment, surgeries and procedures; and having to go alone to screenings, appointments and hospital stays.

The Firefly Sisterhood Founding Executive Director Kris Newcomer says that makes their work more critical than ever.