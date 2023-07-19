Five cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to Grand Rapids, Minnesota

Most people exposed to Legionella bacteria won't develop Legionnaires' disease. People most at-risk are those with an increased risk of infection and severe illness.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — Health officials are investigating five cases of Legionnaires' disease — a serious type of pneumonia — linked to people who spent time in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, all five people were hospitalized after becoming ill within two weeks of being in Grand Rapids. No deaths have been reported to date.

“People who have symptoms or are concerned about their health should contact their health care provider,” said Jessica Hancock-Allen, director of the MDH Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division in a press release.

Symptoms include fever, chill, cough, shortness of breath, headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, weakness, loss of appetite, confusion, diarrhea and nausea.

Legionnaires' disease is a very rare lung infection spread by breathing in water droplets that contain Legionella bacteria. It's not contagious and can't be spread by drinking water that contains Legionella. Officials are still looking to determine possible sources of the bacteria.

According to MDH, most people exposed to Legionella bacteria don't develop Legionnaires' disease. People the most at-risk are those with an increased risk of infection and severe illness, including people 50 and older and current or former smokers. As of right now, health officials aren't recommending testing for people who may have been exposed but not experiencing any symptoms.

In 2022, 109 cases were reported in Minnesota. Health officials say most cases can be successfully treated with antibiotics, however, about 10% of the people who get sick from Legionnaires' disease do not survive.

