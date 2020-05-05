Giving birth at Fairview Southdale? You'll now get a COVID-19 test before delivery

It's part of a new M Health Fairview policy, requiring all hospitalized patients to be tested prior to a procedure, even if they don't have symptoms.

EDINA, Minn. — A new policy at M Health Fairview requires all hospitalized patients, including women admitted for labor and delivery, to be tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

For elective procedures, M Health Fairview says patients will be tested 48 to 72 hours prior to a procedure or surgery. Pregnant women will get the COVID-19 test a few days before a scheduled c-section or induction, or once they're admitted to the hospital for delivery.

"Obviously, babies come when they want to come," said Fairview Southview OBGYN, Dr. Kellie Stecher. "When they're admitted, the staff has been trained to do the testing appropriately ... and the turnaround time [for results] has been getting quicker and quicker."

M Health Fairview says patients will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms the day of a surgery or procedure.

The policy will help protect the healthcare workers caring for patients hospitalized for a procedure unrelated to COVID-19. There's much to be learned about the asymptomatic transmission of the virus, but evidence suggests a significant number of people who contract the virus don't show symptoms. M Health Fairview's policy will allow providers to confirm a patient's COVID-19 status, so the healthcare workers who interact with them can wear the proper personal protective equipment.

At Fairview Southdale's 'Birthplace', it will also allow doctors to take precautions with a mother who tests positive and her newborn, which doesn't necessarily mean the two would be physically separated.

"Really the biggest thing with anything in the medical world, is we need to make sure that people have the risks, benefits, and alternatives discussed," said Dr. Stecher. "So, if we have a good, educated discussion with the patient and we determine what the safest thing is for them, then we can make a plan from there."

Stecher notes that bonding between mother and baby, including breastfeeding, would still be encouraged regardless of a positive COVID-19 result. She adds that if a mother were exposed to COVID-19, it's possible their body would be making antibodies to the virus, which could be given to the baby through her breast milk.

"Breastfeeding might be a really good way to help protect the baby," she said. "If [a mother] tests positive for COVID-19, there's different things we can do in terms of pumping to get milk that way, or there's even guidelines in place as far as washing the breast and mom wearing a mask. Things like that to make sure we're decreasing risk of exposure to the baby."

GIVING BIRTH DURING A PANDEMIC

The testing policy isn't the only change encountered by expectant mothers during the outbreak. Fairview Southdale has created an entrance to the birthplace which is separate from the rest of the hospital. They're also screening anyone who enters for COVID-19 symptoms. Women are allowed only one visitor with them during their stay.

"My husband was able to come, and he wasn't able to leave. So once he left, he couldn't come back," said Mackenzie Wood, who gave birth to her son, Bennett, on April 2.

Wood says she was anxious about having a baby during the pandemic.

"I kept saying that to my family, that I cannot believe this is happening, especially when I'm pregnant and about to deliver a baby," she said. "It was just more of the unknown that caused anxiety for me."

Wood, who had her daughter at Southdale two years ago, says the quiet of the hospital sans visitors was actually nice.

"I was able to get a lot more sleep than I did with my daughter," she said.

Wood gave birth prior to the hospital's COVID-19 testing policy went into effect last week, but says she wishes she could have had a test before having her son.

"I think it would have made me feel better knowing that I did not have the virus," she said. "Especially having a newborn baby, because I would not have wanted to pass that on to the baby."

Wood and her husband quarantined themselves for about two weeks prior to her due date, to try to prevent infection. Dr. Stecher says that's something she recommends doing, if possible.