Lead dermatologist dishes on sunburn relief

MINNEAPOLIS — Everyone has their own idea on how long you can spend in the sun, how high an SPF to apply, and what to do if a burn occurs. The summer sun’s harsh rays are constantly pounding our skin. So instead of listening to your instinct, let’s hear it straight from Allina Health Lead Dermatologist Elizabeth Farhat.

Depending on skin type, some people can burn in as little as five minutes. Doctor Farhat says we should know our body and do everything we can to protect ourselves. That means applying at least a 30 SPF 10-minutes before exposure and reapplying every 2-hours to avoid damage. “The trouble with sunburn is it’s actually causing DNA damage to your cells and with that DNA damage," said Dr. Farhat "That’s when skin cancer can start growing.”

Number one on Dr. Farhat's list? Don’t get burned. As we know, that’s not always realistic. If you notice you’re getting a tomato complexion try to contain it as soon as possible. Take ibuprofen right away, that should prevent some of that redness from forming because it’s an inflammatory response and it should help with some of the pain.

Doctor Farhat recommends after you pop the first ibuprofen, and follow the same dose every 4-6 hours for the next day or two. If your skin is still burning, rub on some aloe vera or calamine lotion, “Those are just soothing, they’re not really going to speed up the healing process, they’re not really going to slow down the healing process, they’re just going to be for comfort only.”

For times you really torch yourself and blistering occurs apply Vaseline, it will help but there’s a limit to its effectiveness. “If you get a larger area or if it seems like you’re getting an infection then you should definitely go see the doctor.” Farhat said.

Doctor Farhat's last tip to ease the burns: If you aren’t a fan of sunscreen, you can still avoid a burn with protective clothing, just look for anything with a UPF label.

Make sure you take care of your skin while you're out enjoying Minnesota's summer days.

