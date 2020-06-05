Laid off or furloughed? What to do if you lose your health insurance

With record numbers of people out of work, health insurance can become a sudden, complicated problem.

Losing your job is incredibly tough. If it happens to you, the last thing you want to be worried about is your health insurance. But it's really important.

Our Health Care Hacker, Jonathon Hess of Athos Health, has some advice on what you can do to protect you and your family if you lose your job, whether you are temporarily furloughed or completely let go.

First off, if you're furloughed, you may still have health care benefits. A lot of times the employer doesn't pay your salary, but you keep your health care.

However, at some point if the furlough is long enough, they may require you to be off health insurance. Or if you've been let go, you're going to have to find a solution for health care coverage. It's one of the challenges of our employer-based health care system here in the U.S.

So what can you do? Well, there are three options.

Option #1: Cobra.

Cobra is basically a continuation of the insurance that you get through your employer. You will sometimes be offered the option to transition to this if you're on furlough.

The good thing about it is, if you've had an expensive year and already hit your deductible or out-of-pocket max, then you're going to continue benefiting from that. So you won't pay anything out of pocket, and you'll only pay the premiums.

The bad thing is, it's expensive. You often don't realize how much your employer pays for your health care coverage until you have to pick up the tab.

Option #2: The exchange.

The second option is to go off the exchange. Here in Minnesota you would go to MNsure, and for other states you would go to healthcare.gov or the local state plan.

The good thing about this route is you've got more options. You can buy a cheaper plan, and typically the premiums are lower.

The bad thing is you start your benefit year over. So if you've already hit your deductible or your out-of-pocket max, you have to start at zero again. That means you might pay two deductibles in one year.

Option #3: Short-term medical.

The third option is to get short-term medical insurance. The quality and cost of that possibility depends on the plan.

These plans were made for situations where you have a short-term gap in coverage. However, they can limit what's covered. They're typically the cheapest, but if you're going to go down that path, do your research. They don't necessarily have all the coverage that a plan on the exchange would have, or that you'd get if you continued on Cobra.

Do your research.

Regardless of which plan you pick, it's still going to be expensive. It might be a lot more expensive than you're expecting. Especially as your income may be significantly reduced, here are a couple of things to keep in mind.

First, you have 60 days from when you lose your employer-based health insurance to go onto the exchange and buy new insurance. If you go past that date, you have to wait until January 1. So time is of the essence.

Second, do your research. Shop around. The state exchange sites are pretty easy to use for price shopping. You don't necessarily even have to create an account, and they will tell you what the cost is going to be.

Finally, if you have had a significant reduction in your income, you might be eligible for things like Medicaid or MinnesotaCare. Even if you have to go through the exchange, you might have your premium reduced or covered by the state. A percentage of your out-of-pocket could also be covered on a sliding scale.

If you do use MNsure, you can put in your information and figure out how much will be covered, and what the price will be for premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

If you have a major medical expense this year and you are out of a job, apply for financial assistance with the provider. You can also always do a payment plan.