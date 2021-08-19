Cub Pharmacy 'shoos the flu' at the Minnesota State Fair this year

Influenza season is just around the corner, and now’s the time to plan shots for you and your family.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Though much of America is focused on stopping the spread of COVID-19 and the highly transmissible delta variant, influenza season should not be overlooked. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu shot every year as the first and most important step in protecting yourself and others against the flu.

And for the first time this year, Cub Pharmacy will be giving flu vaccinations at the Minnesota State Fair as part of Health Fair 11 at the Fair. “Getting your flu shot at the State Fair is safe, easy and convenient,” said Erin Suomala, the manager of clinical services for Cub Pharmacy.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 26, experienced Cub Pharmacy staff will be administering preservative free flu vaccinations at the Health Fair 11 building at the fairgrounds. If available, high-dose vaccine will be offered to adults 65 years old and over.

The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26 to Sep. 6 at the State Fairgrounds at 1265 Snelling Avenue North in Saint Paul. Stop by the Health Fair 11 building daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.