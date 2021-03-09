Health Fair 11 at the Fair: Anaphylaxis and Food Allergy Association of MN

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — You can find the Anaphylaxis and Food Allergy Association of Minnesota (AFAA) at Health Fair 11 at the fair.
AFAA is a local, volunteer-run nonprofit whose mission is food allergy education, advocacy & support. Their motto is “Taking the fear out of food allergies.” The organization's booth will have food allergy information, literature, epinephrine trainers, and demonstrations.
Health Fair 11 is located at the intersection of Dan Patch and Cooper St. on the fairgrounds. It is open every day of the fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.