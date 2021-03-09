Health Fair 11 at the Fair: Anaphylaxis and Food Allergy Association of MN

Learn about food allergies and different types of EpiPens at Health Fair 11.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — You can find the Anaphylaxis and Food Allergy Association of Minnesota (AFAA) at Health Fair 11 at the fair.

AFAA is a local, volunteer-run nonprofit whose mission is food allergy education, advocacy & support. Their motto is “Taking the fear out of food allergies.” The organization's booth will have food allergy information, literature, epinephrine trainers, and demonstrations.