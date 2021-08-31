x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Healthfair 11 At The Fair

Health Fair 11 at the Fair: Cub Pharmacy gives flu shots

All you need to get a shot is proof of insurance.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's a staple at Health Fair 11 at the Minnesota State Fair: Flu shots given by Cub Pharmacy. All you need to get a shot is proof of insurance.

Health Fair 11 is celebrating its 20th year at the Minnesota State Fair. You can find them at the intersection of Dan Patch and Cooper St. on the fairgrounds.

While visiting you can get your blood type checked by Memorial Blood Centers, get your child's vision screened, and access more than a dozen other health screenings and checks. 

The building is open every day of the fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RELATED: KARE 11 Barn events and giveaways at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair

RELATED: Health Fair 11 at the Fair: Lions KidSight checks children's vision