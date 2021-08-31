Health Fair 11 at the Fair: Cub Pharmacy gives flu shots

All you need to get a shot is proof of insurance.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It's a staple at Health Fair 11 at the Minnesota State Fair: Flu shots given by Cub Pharmacy. All you need to get a shot is proof of insurance.

Health Fair 11 is celebrating its 20th year at the Minnesota State Fair. You can find them at the intersection of Dan Patch and Cooper St. on the fairgrounds.

While visiting you can get your blood type checked by Memorial Blood Centers, get your child's vision screened, and access more than a dozen other health screenings and checks.