Health Fair 11 at the Fair: Memorial Blood Centers returns for 20th year

Get blood typing done with a simple test, and learn about blood donation opportunities.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Health Fair 11 is back for its 20th year at the Minnesota State Fair!

Memorial Blood Centers has been part of the Health Fair building for its entire history.

Once again this year, visitors to the Memorial Blood Centers booth can find out their blood type with a simple and easy test.

The organization is also urging fairgoers to consider donating blood. While you can't give blood at the fair, the group can point you to donation locations near you, which you can also find online at the Memorial Blood Centers website.