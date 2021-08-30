Health Fair 11 at the Fair: Lions KidSight checks children's vision

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Did you know you should start getting your child's vision screened beginning as young as six months old?
You can take a step in the right direction by walking into Health Fair 11 at the Minnesota State Fair. The Lions KidSight program has free vision checks. They're also giving away free kids' sunglasses!
Health Fair 11 is back for its 20th year at the fair. You can find them located at the corner of Dan Patch and Cooper Street on the fairgrounds. The building is open every day of the fair from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.