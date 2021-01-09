Health Fair 11 at the Fair: Twin Cities 'Raising Our Celiac Kids'

Twin Cities ROCK has a list available of every vendor offering gluten-free options at the fair.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — If you have a gluten allergy, navigating all of the foods at the fair can be overwhelming. But a group at Health Fair 11 is both willing and able to help.

Twin Cities Raising Our Celiac Kids, better known as Twin Cities ROCK, has a list of every vendor offering gluten-free options at the fair. You can stop by their booth inside the Health Fair 11 building to pick up the list and keep it handy as you navigate the Great Minnesota Get (Back) Together.