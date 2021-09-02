x
Healthfair 11 At The Fair

Health Fair 11 at the Fair: Medical cannabis

Minnesota's two medical cannabis companies have booths at Health Fair 11.
Credit: KARE
The Green Goods booth at Health Fair 11.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Medical cannabis has been legal in Minnesota since 2014, but you still might have questions about how it works.

Both of the state's medical cannabis companies have booths at Health Fair 11: Green Goods and LeafLine Labs.

No products will be given out or demonstrated at the fair, but representatives will be on hand to answer questions. 

Health Fair 11 is located at the intersection of Dan Patch and Cooper St. on the fairgrounds. It is open every day of the fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

