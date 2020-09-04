A Matter of Health: Cooking from home during the coronavirus pandemic

Chef Marshall O'Brien prepares a family-friendly recipe for One-Pot Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many people to stay at home, meaning more families are cooking from home.

"With your pantry and freezer stocked up, why not take advantage of this opportunity to nourish our bodies and our relationships," said UCare Nutritional Wellness Chef Marshall O'Brien.

Chef O'Brien shares three points to focus on when cooking from home:

Family: If you have family around, make it positive by getting them involved.

Fast: Make simple and fast-to-prepare meals.

Flavorful: Make those meals great tasting!

Chef O'Brien and his daughter demonstrated a simple one-pot meal using items found in the kitchen and pantry:

One-Pot Chicken with Green Beans and Tomatoes

1 cup raw brown rice

2 Tablespoons olive oil or butter

1 cup onions, chopped

1 ½ pound boneless skinless chicken breast,

cut into bite sized pieces

1 ½ teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

½ teaspoon salt, kosher or sea

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 Tablespoons garlic, minced

1 - 28 oz. canned diced tomatoes

1 lb. frozen green beans

Directions:

Cook brown rice according to packaged instructions, set aside. Heat a large soup pot on medium high heat. Once hot, add oil and onions, stir. Add chicken, Italian seasoning, paprika, salt and black pepper, mix well, cook and brown chicken, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, mix well, cook 1 minute. Add tomatoes, green beans, mix well, and cover. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 25 minutes. Uncover, simmer additional 10 minutes. Remove from heat, serve with rice.