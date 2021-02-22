There’s a new location for Health Fair 11’s blood drive for Memorial Blood Centers. It takes place March 16 at the Minneapolis Marriott West hotel.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Donors are urgently needed for the Health Fair 11 Spring Blood Drive. The event takes place on Tuesday, March 16 at the Minneapolis Marriott West hotel, 9960 Wayzata Boulevard in St. Louis Park. The hotel is located north of I-394 and west of Highway 169. The new location for the blood drive was prompted to ensure safe social distancing in an inviting environment.

Staff with Memorial Blood Centers will be on site from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. Donation times can now be reserved (use this link.) https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/67598 Appointments are preferred because it helps ensure attendance management and proper social distancing. Walk-in donors will be accepted as space allows.

The donation process will go smoother and faster if donors fill out the health history questionnaire online prior to arrival. The questionnaire must be completed on the day of the donation. Learn more about the iDonate process here. (https://www.mbc.org/donate-blood/idonate/) If donors have questions about their eligibility to donate blood or the collection process, click here. (https://www.mbc.org/donate-blood/guidelines/tips-successful-donation/)

Blood drive details

Sponsors: KARE 11, UCare,

Why?: Because your blood is needed to save lives.

Everyone who shows up to donate will be will receive a limited-edition Memorial Blood Center long-sleeve shirt as well as a coupon for Noodles & Company.