MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Minnesotans have been infected and fully recovered from SARS-CoV-2, better known as the novel coronavirus/COVID-19. Now, something that remains in their blood is needed to potentially treat those who are critically ill.
COVID-19 survivors have antibodies in their blood that doctors and medical researchers say may hold clues to new treatments. They need survivors to donate plasma in order to continue their work. Such donations are referred to as ‘convalescent plasma.’
Donors need to meet certain criteria. Use the following links to learn more about convalescent plasma and how to become a donor.
- Extended Access Program is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) program coordinated by Mayo. Information on how to donate plasma can be found here
- Mayo Clinic Donor sign up
- Memorial Blood Centers convalescent plasma program
- Memorial Blood Centers FAQ on convalescent donation
- American Red Cross donor eligibility form
- National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project
Know Your Numbers – Convalescent Plasma donation
