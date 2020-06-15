Medical researchers in Minnesota are looking at plasma from people who’ve fully recovered from COVID-19 as a possible treatment option for the newly diagnosed.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Minnesotans have been infected and fully recovered from SARS-CoV-2, better known as the novel coronavirus/COVID-19. Now, something that remains in their blood is needed to potentially treat those who are critically ill.

COVID-19 survivors have antibodies in their blood that doctors and medical researchers say may hold clues to new treatments. They need survivors to donate plasma in order to continue their work. Such donations are referred to as ‘convalescent plasma.’

Donors need to meet certain criteria. Use the following links to learn more about convalescent plasma and how to become a donor.

