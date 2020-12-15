The seasonal blues are being compounded by pandemic-related stress. Help your loved ones by staying connected regularly via phone/text/email.

MINNEAPOLIS — Feeling stressed? Cut-off from your family and friends due to the pandemic? Struggling to help children with distance learning? Burdened by financial uncertainty? You are not alone.

You. Are. Not. Alone.

A recent report by JAMA Network finds rates of depression have increased three-fold since the pandemic took hold. People with lower incomes are reporting the highest increases of depression.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that 24% of people age 65 or older are reporting increased anxiety directly related to the pandemic. The findings are significantly higher than the last survey taken in 2018 when 11% of people in that age group reported being anxious or stressed.

Time to check in

Medical experts say one of the best ways to cope with anxiety and depression is to stay connected. The experts at the National Institutes of Health say everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. The professionals at the CDC say it’s just as important to you take care of yourself as it is your family. They say staying connected via phone, text, email or video chats is a great strategy for warding off depression.

The CDC suggests these tips for dealing with stress in a healthy way:

Stay connected with others.

Take care of your body by eating healthfully, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, avoiding drugs and alcohol, and practicing deep breathing.

Have a plan ready for what to do if you get sick.

Know where to find treatment.

Here are some other resources to help you in times of trial.

If you or a loved one needs help coping with drug or alcohol abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 1-800-662 HELP (4357). The helpline is staffed 24/7 every day of the year. The service provides referrals for local treatment facilities as well as connections to support groups and community agencies. The helpline is free and confidential.

Remember: You. Are. Not. Alone.

