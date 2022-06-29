Be the homerun hitter by donating at the Health Fair 11 Summer Blood Drive. Join the line-up by reserving your donation slot today!

MINNEAPOLIS — Step up to the plate to donate at the Health Fair 11 Summer Blood Drive. The event takes place on Thursday, July 21st at the Minneapolis Marriott West hotel, 9960 Wayzata Boulevard in St. Louis Park. The hotel is located north of I-394 and west of Highway 169. The location ensures safe social distancing in a comfortable, air-conditioned environment.

Staff with Memorial Blood Centers will be on site from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. Walk-in donors are appreciated; however, appointments are preferred. Click here to reserve your donation time. Doing so will ensure attendance management and proper social distancing.

The donation process will go smoother and faster if donors fill out the health history questionnaire online prior to arrival. The questionnaire must be completed on the day of your donation. Learn more about the iDonate process here. If you have questions about your eligibility to donate blood or the collection process, click here.

Blood drive details

What: Health Fair 11 Summer Blood Drive

When: July 21 | 1:00-7:00pm

Where: Minneapolis Marriot West hotel, 9960 Wayzata Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55426

Who: Memorial Blood Centers

Sponsors: KARE 11

Why? Because your blood is needed to save lives.

Incentives!

Seven fortunate donors will receive a pair of tickets to the Minnesota State Fair. All donors will be treated to Eileen's Colossal Cookies, drinks, and limited edition, baseball-themed t-shirts.