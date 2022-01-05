The demand is constant. The supply is not. More donors needed. Here's where you can sign up.

MINNEAPOLIS — Donated blood is needed every day by people who are undergoing medical treatments or are injured in accidents. There is no substitute for it. And, there’s only one source – blood donors.

There are two primary blood collection organizations serving Minnesota and the upper Midwest – Memorial Blood Centers and the American Red Cross. Both organizations say the region’s blood supply has been at dangerously low levels for several months. Both groups are pleading for people to step-up and roll-up their sleeves as soon as possible.

How you can help

If you’re a current blood donor, schedule a donation appointment toda y . If you’ve never donated, now is the time to check it out. Even better, bring along a donation buddy like a friend or family member to double your impact.

Where to donate

To find a blood drive or donation center near you, contact:

Red Cross

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767)

Memorial Blood Centers

https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/auth/signin

1-888-GIVE-BLD (888-448-3253)

It’s important to enlist new donors and re-engage with current donors. Extreme weather events, COVID outbreaks, influenza cases, and ‘the winter crud’ all impact the blood supply. If you’re feeling healthy, now is the time to take action.

Giving blood is a gift you can give without ever opening your wallet. Find time to make your donation.