Getting your yearly flu shot has never been easier thanks to Health Fair 11’s drive-thru Flu Fighter Clinics. Flu shots are available September 25-26, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS — Flu season is here.

In normal times, medical experts would be encouraging everyone to get a flu shot. In these times, the second year of the pandemic, leaders in the medical community continue to say it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot.

Health Fair 11 makes getting seasonal flu shots convenient and safe. Drive-thru Flu Fighter Clinics will take place September 25-26, 2021 at 600 Stinson Boulevard in northeast Minneapolis. Nurses with Hennepin Healthcare Worksite Wellness will vaccinate people ages six months and older while they sit in the comfort of a car. The Flu Fighter Clinics will use a drive-thru format to ensure social distancing with minimal contact.

Medical double-whammy

Medical experts from the National Institute of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and UCare agree: Our country is facing a potential medical double-whammy this fall. The co-occurrence of viruses for both COVID-19 and influenza is a recipe for a community health disaster.

Influenza and COVID-19 share many of the same early symptoms --- coughs, fever, and body aches. As people get ill this fall, doctors and nurses will immediately be asking if people have received a season flu shot. The patient’s answer will help healthcare workers assess and diagnose patients more effectively.

Act now!

Health Fair 11 is coordinating two days of public Flu Fighter Clinics. Nurses with Hennepin Healthcare will administer flu shots on a first-come, first-served basis to people age six months and older.

Clinic details

What: Drive-thru flu shot vaccinations

Date/time: September 25-26, 2021 | 9:00am – 2:00pm

Location: 600 Stinson Boulevard NE, Minneapolis 55413 (UCare’s parking lots.)

Who: ages 6-months and older

All attendees will be rewarded with fresh apples from Honeybear Brands.

Flu Fighter Clinics - WHO CAN BE VACCINATED? WHAT SHOULD YOU BRING?

Here is some basic information for the Flu Fighter Clinics.

Flu shots will be administered by nurses with Hennepin Healthcare’s Worksite Wellness program.

Nurses will vaccinate ages 6 months and older.

Three types of flu shots are available: Quadrivalent vaccine for people 6 months-64 years, high-dose vaccine for people age 65 and older (Vaccine Information Statement), and FluMist® nasal spray for ages 2 to 49. (Vaccine Information Statement)

Bring insurance cards . Attendees will need information printed on their insurance card for completing paperwork. Flu shots will be billed to the recipient’s insurance. People who prefer to pay cash/check will be charged: $41 Quadrivalent (all ages) / $90 High Dose (age 65+) / $ 45 FluMist® nasal spray (ages 2-49). Exact change is highly encouraged.

. Attendees will need information printed on their insurance card for completing paperwork. Flu shots will be billed to the recipient’s insurance. People who prefer to pay cash/check will be charged: $41 Quadrivalent (all ages) / $90 High Dose (age 65+) / $ 45 FluMist® nasal spray (ages 2-49). Exact change is highly encouraged. Hennepin Healthcare can bill to any insurance provider. However, it is the patients’ responsibility to check if Hennepin Healthcare is a covered provider under their plan.

If someone is uninsured, they will receive a no-cost flu shot through the MnVFC (Minnesota Vaccine for Children) or UUAV (Uninsured and Underinsured Adult Vaccine) state program.



KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Flu Fighter Clinics | 600 Stinson Boulevard NE, Minneapolis 55413

September 25-26, 2021 | 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Drive-thru format

All cars must enter from the north end of UCare’s parking lot located at 600 Stinson Blvd NE.

Attendees must stay inside their cars.

Face masks are required for all people over age 5.

No public restrooms are available.

Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis with 800 vaccinations available each day.

DID YOU KNOW?

Health Fair 11’s Flu Fighter Clinics started in 1998. Our campaign began by offering flu vaccinations inside Cub Foods stores. Health Fair 11’s clinics were the first in Minnesota to offer flu shots in retail establishments. Since then more than 912,000 flu shots have been administered through our Flu Fighter program.

ABOUT HEALTH FAIR 11 & ITS SPONSORS

Health Fair 11 is a nonprofit 501c(3) organization with a vision of creating healthier communities through collaborative outreach. Sponsors include KARE 11 TV and UCare. Health Fair 11’s Flu Fighter Clinics are made possible with additional support from Hennepin Healthcare and Honeybear Brands. Learn more about Health Fair 11 at www.HealthFair11.org .

UCare is an independent, nonprofit health plan providing health coverage and services across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. It is powered by people who work to de-complicate and figure out the best coverage options for its customers. Learn more at ucare.org .

KARE 11 has been providing news, weather, and community connections to Minnesota and western Wisconsin since 1949 --- first as WTCN and now as KARE 11. The station is owned by TEGNA, Inc., an innovate media company that serves the greater good of its communities.

Nurses and staff with Hennepin Healthcare’s Worksite Wellness program are administering flu vaccinations at Flu Fighter Clinics. The Worksite Wellness program provides on-site services that are convenient, professional, and affordable. Flu shots are just one of many immunizations and health screenings available. Click here for information on how to bring an outreach team to your business.

Honeybear Brands, a Minnesota-based company, it committed to developing, growing, and supplying the best eating apples in the world.

