Health experts warn of a medical double-whammy with the convergence of flu season and COVID-19 outbreaks. Annual flu shots take on new urgency in 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — In a normal year, medical experts would be encouraging everyone to get a flu shot. This year, with the co-occurrence of COVID-19 and the flu season, those experts say it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot.

In response to those concerns, Health Fair 11 is planning three days of public Flu Fighter Clinics. The clinics will take place September 25-27, 2020 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The Flu Fighter Clinics will use a drive-thru format to ensure social distancing.