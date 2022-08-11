Amid the cheese curds, corn dogs, and food-on-a-stick, you'll find an oasis of health at the MN State Fair. Health Fair 11 invites fairgoers to get checked out!

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — “Healthy State Fair fun since 2001!”

Health Fair 11 at the Fair begins its 21st year of offering free or low-cost health checks and health education for all people attending the Minnesota State Fair. Since launching in 2001, more than 1.3 million screenings and health connections have been tabulated by Health Fair 11 exhibitors.

This year, seventeen organizations are offering services like blood typing, memory-loss evaluations, and genetic testing education. Learn about Minnesota’s medical cannabis program from the organizations that oversee it. Pick up the official list of state fair foods that are gluten-free and talk with the people who compiled it. Free vision checks are available for children six months to six years old. The entire family can get their annual flu shots from friendly Cub pharmacists. (Remember to bring insurance cards as most insurance programs will pay for these vaccinations.)

On select days fairgoers will find information on how to live with sickle cell anemia and kidney disease, how to cope with a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, and how to prevent overdoses.

New this year

HealthPartners is promoting its new DNA health testing program called myGenetics. It is open to all patients 18 years and older. You can help shape a healthier future.

Thousands of Minnesotans lost sleep during the pandemic. The Minnesota Sleep Society joins the Health Fair 11 family to offer information on sleep-loss issues and ways to get your bedtime back on track.

Where to find Health Fair 11

Health Fair 11 at the Fair is located on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds at the intersection of Dan Patch Avenue and Cooper Street. The building is open from 9:00 a.m.to 8:00 p.m. every day of the Fair.

Here is a complete rundown of the various organizations and the services they are providing. Age restrictions and hours of availability may apply to some health activities.

Flu Vaccinations and Blood Pressure checks - Cub

Thousands of Minnesotans have made ‘flu shots’ one of their State Fair tradition. Since 2009 more than 29,000 flu shots have been given at the Fair. Cub Pharmacy is back this year to provide fairgoers with their annual flu vaccination. Stop into the Health Fair 11 building between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. daily.

Fair time is the perfect time to vaccinate the entire family before sending them back to school or off to college. If available, high dose vaccine will be offered to those over 65 years of age. You must be 5 years of age or older to be vaccinated at the fair. Be sure to bring prescription cards, medical cards, insurance cards or any other proof of insurance.

In addition, Cub will have self-service machines available to conveniently check your blood pressure and weight/body mass index.

Learn more about Cub at www.cub.com

Blood Typing – Memorial Blood Centers

Memorial Blood Centers has been serving communities in Minnesota by providing blood products and biomedical services since 1948. For two decades, MBC has partnering with Health Fair 11 by testing and determining the blood type of fairgoers 16 years of age or older. Through this quick and accurate test, individuals will learn something unique about themselves and gain a better understanding of the need for blood in our communities. Friendly MBC staff will explain how fairgoers can contribute to meeting that blood supply need.

MBC’s Mission: Saving lives by providing blood and biomedical solutions. Through effective outreach to donors, continual development of biomedical expertise, and brand-building partnerships with blood drive sponsors, health care facilities, and global medical providers, Memorial Blood Centers connects those who need blood with those generous volunteers who give. Memorial Blood Centers delivers the highest level of technical expertise and laboratory testing services to customers around the world.

MBC’s Vision: To be the best blood center in America. Dedicated to quality, integrity, service, and excellence in everything we do, Memorial Blood Centers works to ensure reliable and streamlined access to an adequate supply of thoroughly tested and safe blood and related products wherever they are needed, and to become the industry’s standard-bearer in providing the highest level of service to all the various stakeholders we serve—from financial contributors and corporate blood drive sponsors to in vitro fertilization clinics, hospital partners, and biotechnology companies.

Visit Memorial Blood Centers website at MBC.ORG

for more information about Memorial Blood Centers, to learn how you can join them in their mission, and to discover how you can help Memorial Blood Centers serve the community.

Genetic Testing Education – HealthPartners

HealthPartners is promoting its new DNA health testing program, myGenetics, which is open to all patients 18 years and older. Your DNA makes you you, and it may hold the key to understanding certain health risk factors. That’s why HealthPartners created myGenetics, a community health research program.

myGenetics looks at what your DNA can tell you about your health. The knowledge gained can be used to provide more personalized care to our patients, families, and community – building a healthier future for all.

Learn more online at healthpartners.com/mygenetics

Medical Cannabis Information (option 1) - Green Goods/Vireo

Green Goods and Vireo Health International, Inc. partner to educate fairgoers about medical cannabis. Minnesota’s medical cannabis program has been in existence for more than five years and still many people do not know how it works.

With a motto To embrace and enable goodness, Green Goods’ highly trained and educated team members will be providing education and support for all fair goers who are curious and want to learn more about medical cannabis in Minnesota. There will be product packaging demos (NO CANNABIS INCLUDED IN PRODUCT DEMOS, NO SELLING OF PRODUCT and NO SAMPLES) and a variety of giveaways and promotions.

Vireo Health International, Inc.’s stated mission is to build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering, and science to the cannabis industry. Vireo is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry.

Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities, state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries.

Vireo’s team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property.

Medical Cannabis Information (option 2) – RISE Medical Cannabis

RISE is more than a dispensary with high quality, tested, medical cannabis products on its shelves. RISE is a destination where well-being is approached with a rounded perspective and a human touch. RISE dispensaries serving Minnesota Medical patients are open in Eagan, Hibbing, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Mankato, and Willmar.

For more information, visit the RISE website

Medical Cannabis Information (option 3) - Dodson Pain Consultants Medical (DPC Medical)

DPC Medical is excited to be a part of the Great Minnesota Get Together and help educate fairgoers on the benefits of medical cannabis! DPC Medical has been certifying patients for medical cannabis since 2016. DPC Medical has certified thousands of patients and strives to make the process as easy and painless as possible.

Medical cannabis helps with a variety of conditions, such as: PTSD, Chronic Pain, Sleep Apnea, Cancer, Autism, Epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, Intractable Pain, and HIV/AIDS. People living with these ailments must get ‘certified’ in order to be eligible to medical cannabis prescriptions. DPC Medical will help potential new patients get the process started while at the fair. Potential patients can get screened and registered for medical cannabis while in the Health Fair 11 building. DPC Medical can also help fairgoers fill out an ROI and fax it for them. After the Fair, DPC Medical will follow up with and possibly schedule potential patients.

Sleep Assessment – Minnesota Sleep Society

Minnesota Sleep Society is a nonprofit state organization of sleep professionals who want community members to understand and value sleep health. The events of the last 2½ years have caused a plethora of sleepless nights. Minnesota Sleep Society has resources addressing general sleep questions such as “how much sleep do I need” and “are naps good or bad.” They have screening tools for sleep problems like sleep apnea and circadian rhythm disorders. Fairgoers can register for a weighted blanket drawing and product giveaways that will help you sleep.

For more information, check out their website at www.mnsleep.net or contact them at secretary@mnsleep.net.

August 26 – September 1

Bluestone Physician Services is an innovative primary care practice, delivering on-site care to patients living in Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities as well as those with disabilities in both residential and community settings. Providing care since 2006 for chronically ill, elderly, and disabled individuals, Bluestone is Minnesota's leading on-site primary medical care provider. Bluestone will be offering free memory screenings and information about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information and Bluestone Physician Services locations, please visit www.BluestoneMD.com.

September 2-5

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers when they need it the most, delivering exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. The agency serves patients across Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, taking pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions – including during evenings, weekends and holidays. This year, St. Croix Hospice will co-host its Health Fair 11 booth with BlueStone Physicians where they will provide complementary memory care screenings

For more information and services contact St. Croix Hospice 24 hours a day, 7 days at week at 855-278-2764 or online at stcroixhospice.com.

Raising Our Celiac Kids (ROCK) – Twin Cities Chapter, Inc. DBA Twin Cities ROCK, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization returns to fair this year with their Gluten Free Awareness Booth as part of Health Fair 11.

Twin Cities ROCK has become a fundamental part of Minnesota’s health community, providing essential information for those navigating through their Celiac and subsequent gluten-free lifestyle while providing opportunities for children and families with Celiac Disease. Twin Cities ROCK offers an abundance of information through their volunteers. It also researches and compiles the ‘Gluten Free Foods at the Fair List’ each year. This resource provides a lifeline to all those gluten-free fair guests and the ability to enjoy the whole Minnesota State Fair experience without the worry of where to eat. The list can be found at any information booth and at the Twin Cities ROCK booth located inside the Health Fair 11 building.

Check them out on Facebook at Twin Cites ROCK or their website.

The MD5M Lions KidSight Foundation, Inc is comprised of members of Lions Clubs from Minnesota, Northwest Ontario and Manitoba in Canada. Their goal is to provide vision screening to all children between the ages of 6 months to 6 years to detect vision problems that can impact kids’ ability to see and learn. All children participating in the vision screening program will receive a pair of children’s sunglasses.

More information about Lions KidSight can be found at: www.kidsightmd5m.org

Food Allergy Information & Education - Anaphylaxis & Food Allergy Association of Minnesota

AFAA is a Minnesota state-wide, all-volunteer nonprofit whose mission is food allergy education, advocacy, and support. Their motto is “Taking the fear out of food allergies.”

AFAA's booth will have food allergy information, literature, and interactive quiz about food allergies, and on select days Ask-the-Doctor segments featuring leading Minnesota allergists. Contact AFAA by email at info@minnesotafoodallergy.org or check out their website.



Limited time opportunities

On designated days, fair attendees can learn about:

August 25-28

Kidney health - The National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is a major voluntary nonprofit health organization dedicated to preventing kidney disease, improving the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by kidney disease and increasing the availability of kidneys for transplantation. Learn more about the kidneys: Understanding kidney health, Risk factors & causes, Kidney health testing, Kidney Stones, and more.

You can learn more at www.kidney.org



August 29-31

Overdose prevention - Maxx-imum Overdose Awareness and Steve Rummler HOPE Network -

International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31. Two grassroots organizations are joining forces to reach out to fairgoers who have been impacted by overdoses. The shared goals and programs of both groups include Advocacy, Education, and Overdose Prevention.

The mission of the Steve Rummler HOPE Network is to heighten awareness of the opioid crisis, address its impact on the physical and emotional burdens of addiction and chronic pain, and improve the associated care processes. The network wants to educate the general public about the importance of naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and Steve’s law (Good Samaritan Law).

Learn more online at www.steverummlerhopenetwork.org

September 1-3

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness - PanCAN Minnesota

The Pancreatic Cancer Action (PanCAN) has a vision to create a world in which all patients with pancreatic cancer will thrive. Its mission is to take bold action to improve the lives of everyone impacted by pancreatic cancer by advancing scientific research, building community, sharing knowledge, and advocating for patients.

The Minnesota Affiliate will be available to answer questions, provide educational materials, informational brochures, and one-sheets. It will distribute pancreatic cancer awareness items such as purple ribbons, purple bracelets, and temporary tattoos, Fair staffers will offer support to anyone who’s been impacted by pancreatic cancer.

September 3-5

Sickle Cell Anemia Education - Sickle Cell Services of Minnesota

Sickle Cell Foundation of MN (SCFMN) is a nonprofit community based patient advocacy organization providing patient support, education and awareness for Sickle Cell Disease, the most common genetic disorder in the US.

SCFMN provides fun facts, brochures and other supportive information for those who are impacted by this disease, who care for affected individuals or those who may desire more information about this disease. They also provide information on ways to connect with and get involved (i.e. volunteer, donate, sponsor, etc) with the Foundation.

Learn more online at www.sicklecellmn.org or email SCFMN your questions at info@sicklecellmn.org.

About Health Fair 11

Health Fair 11 coordinates Health Fair 11 at the Fair. Health Fair 11 is a nonprofit organization with a vision of creating healthier communities through collaborative outreach. Our mission is to provide health education and free or low-cost health screenings to the people in our community. Health Fair 11 operates with support from KARE 11 TV. Cub is providing additional support for Health Fair 11 at the Fair.