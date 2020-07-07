Health Fair 11 supports childcare providers with 'Snack Packs'

Childcare providers are looking for financial ways to cover costs. Most have a reduced number of kids in their care, although they remain open for essential workers.

In July, Health Fair 11 is delivering 2,000 healthy ‘You matter. Snack Packs’ to daycare centers that have remained open in order to provide childcare for essential workers.

Health Fair 11 is partnering with ThinkSmall, a nonprofit organization that provides services and resources to people who run childcare programs.

Each Snack Pack includes whole grain crackers, peanut-free wow butter, and single-serving packages of apple sauce.

The packs also contain hand-written notes of encouragement.

According to ThinkSmall, every childcare program in the state has been impacted by the pandemic in one way or another.

Childcare providers are looking for financial ways to cover costs. Most have a reduced number of kids in their care, although they remain open for essential workers.

In addition to financial concerns, finding necessary supplies is one of the challenges childcare providers have struggled with during the pandemic.