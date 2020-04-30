'Health Fair 11 Community' delays start of free screening events due to limitations on crowd size.

MINNEAPOLIS — The big blue bus is staying parked --- for now.

Warmer weather usually ushers in the start of community festival season. In most years, Health Fair 11 Community would be at many of them to provide free health screenings to the masses of people.

But this year, it's not business as usual. The coronavirus pandemic has put a kibosh on large group gatherings. Health Fair 11 and its sponsors, UCare and KARE 11, have decided to put the free screening program on hiatus until there is a change to guidelines for crowd- sizes at community events.

Over the past seven years, Health Fair 11 Community has provided 27,592 screenings. Data collected shows that EVERY community, regardless of race, ethnicity, or income level, has people with health issues, access challenges, and a myriad of excuses for not seeking regular, traditional medical care.

About Health Fair 11 Community

Health Fair 11 Community applies the food truck model to the world of healthcare. Instead of expecting people to go to a bricks-and-mortar clinic, Health Fair 11 brings the services to them. Health Fair 11 assembles a team of nurses and community health workers who travel to neighborhood gatherings and community festivals.

Health Fair 11 Community aims to improve community health and stability by 1) connecting with people who lack access to basic health services; 2) providing screenings to give them an immediate snapshot of their health situation; and 3) working with them to re-engage with their health care journey.