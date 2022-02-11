There are all kinds of activities to keep you fit during the winter. Here are some fun ways to burn a few hundred calories while embracing the cold.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s so tempting to put on some sweatpants and snuggle under the covers during winter’s frigid days and nights. It’s OK to seek refuge from the cold, but if you do it all winter long, you’re likely to pack on some unwanted pounds.

To maintain a healthy weight, you need to stay active. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans (2nd edition), medical experts recommend at least thirty minutes of daily exercise. If you live in the upper Midwest, that means bundling up and getting outdoors --- no matter what the temperature.

There are all kinds of activities to keep you fit during the winter. Below are some fun ways to burn a few hundred calories while embracing the cold.

Sledding burns 200-250 calories during thirty minutes of fun. You’ll get an aerobic workout as you hike back up the hill.

Snowshoeing is another aerobic workout that also provides great leg conditioning. A 150-pound person will burn 270 calories during a half-hour hike.

Strap on some skis! An hour of cross-country skiing uses up 570+ calories. Need something with more speed? Downhill skiing can burn more than 400 calories per hour depending on your exertion.

Hit the ice! Minnesota is the land of hockey. An hour on the ice can burn 500+ calories.

Recreational ice skating will use up 250 calories in a half hour. It’s fun for the whole family, and it’s a great date activity. Plus, it’s relatively low-impact so it’s easy on your joints.

Walking outdoors in the winter burns more calories than a warm weather stroll. Just be sure to keep a watchful eye for slippery spots.

Ditch the snow blower and shovel your sidewalks instead. Using the shovel burns 200-300 calories in just 30 minutes.

You don’t need a lot of sports gear to enjoy the outdoors. Build a snowman or a snow fort. Engage in a friendly snowball fight. Make snow angels.

Additional resources

For additional information on fun winter activities and keeping fit in the cold, check out these resources:

Center for Disease Control & Prevention – Six tips to stay active this winter.

Department of Health & Human Services - Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans (2nd edition)

Everyday Health – 10 Winter Fitness Activities for the Whole Family





Know Your Numbers

This information is provided by Health Fair 11 as part of its Know Your Numbers Campaign. Health Fair 11 is a non-profit organization that operates with the support of KARE 11 TV.