Healthfair 11

HealthFair 11: Free memory assessments

Bluestone Physician Services offers a free memory assessment at HealthFair 11.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — HealthFair 11 offers a chance for people to test their memory in a relaxed setting. The Bluestone Physician Services and Suite Living Senior Care booth offers free memory assessments.

August 24-29 
Bluestone Physician Services is an innovative primary care practice, delivering on-site care to patients living in Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities as well as those with disabilities in both residential and community settings. Providing care since 2006 for chronically ill, elderly, and disabled individuals, Bluestone is Minnesota's leading on-site primary medical care provider. Bluestone will be offering free memory screenings and information about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information and Bluestone Physician Services locations, please visit the website.

Here are more details:

Memory Assessment & Alzheimer's Education – Bluestone Physician Services and Suite Living Senior Care 

