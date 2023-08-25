HealthFair 11: Twin Cities Raising our Celiac Kids

If you can't eat gluten, the Twin Cities Raising our Celiac Kids booth is a must-stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — If you can't eat gluten, the Minnesota State Fair can be a tough place to be. That's why you might want to stop by the Raising Our Celiac Kids (ROCK) - Twin Cities booth in the HealthFair 11 building.

They have information about Celiac Disease, resources and a list of gluten-free foods at the fair.

Here's more information about Twin Cities ROCK:

Gluten-free Fair Foods List & Celiac Disease Education - Raising Our Celiac Kids-Twin Cities Chapter

Raising Our Celiac Kids (ROCK) – Twin Cities Chapter, also known as Twin Cities ROCK, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Twin Cities ROCK returns to the fair this year with its Gluten Free Awareness Booth as part of Health Fair 11.

Twin Cities ROCK has become a fundamental part of Minnesota’s health community, providing essential information for those navigating through their Celiac and subsequent gluten-free lifestyle while providing opportunities for children and families with Celiac Disease.

Twin Cities ROCK researches and compiles the "Gluten Free Foods at the Fair List" each year. This resource provides a lifeline to all those gluten-free fair guests who want to enjoy the whole Minnesota State Fair experience without worrying about where to eat. The list can be found at any information booth and at the Twin Cities ROCK booth located inside the Health Fair 11 building.

Check them out on Facebook at Twin Cites ROCK or their website.

Where to find Health Fair 11

Health Fair 11 at the Fair is located on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds at the intersection of Dan Patch Avenue and Cooper Street. The building is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day of the Fair.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: