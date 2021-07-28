Get checked out again! More than a dozen organizations are offering health screenings & information as Health Fair 11 at the Fair celebrates its 20th year.

MINNEAPOLIS — “Healthy state fair fun since 2001!”



Health Fair 11 at the Fair is celebrating its 20th year of offering free or low-cost health checks and health education to people attending the Minnesota State Fair. Since launching in 2001, more than 1.278 million screenings and health connections have been tabulated by Health Fair 11 exhibitors.

This year, fifteen organizations are joining forces in one building to offer services like hearing assessments, blood typing, and memory-loss evaluations. Learn about Minnesota’s medical cannabis program from the organizations that oversee it. Pick up the official list of state fair foods that are gluten-free. Free vision checks are available for children six months to six years old. The entire family can get their annual flu shots from friendly Cub pharmacists. (Remember to bring insurance cards as most insurance programs will pay for these vaccinations.)

On select days fairgoers will find information on how to live with sickle cell anemia, and how to cope with a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

New this year

Thousands of Minnesotans lost sleep during the pandemic. The Minnesota Sleep Society joins the Health Fair 11 family to offer information on sleep-loss issues and ways to get your bedtime back on track.

Two organizations will offer hope for families affected by overdoses and addictions. During the pandemic addiction and overdose rates rose. Both are expected to be lingering issues for years to come. Maxx-imum Overdose Awareness and Steve Rummler’s HOPE Network have firsthand experience dealing with these topics and will be on-hand August 29-31 to share their knowledge.

Fairgoers will find a slight change to Health Fair 11 at the Fair operations. A single-entrance/single-exit plan will improve the experience for people interested in learning about their health while enjoying a less-crowded space.

Health Fair 11 at the Fair is located on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds at the intersection of Dan Patch Avenue and Cooper Street. The building is open from 9:00 a.m.to 8:00 p.m. every day of the Fair.

Flu Vaccinations - Cub

Thousands of fair goers make getting their annual flu shot part of their state fair visit. Friendly and professional Cub Pharmacists will be providing fair goers with their annual flu vaccinations. Stop in to the Health Fair 11 building between 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. Fair time is the perfect time to vaccinate the entire family before sending them back to school or off to college. If available, high dose vaccine will be offered to those over the age of 65. You must be 6 years of age or older to be vaccinated at the fair. Be sure to bring your prescription and medical insurance cards or any other proof of insurance.

Learn more about Cub at www.cub.com

Cub is an official 2021 sponsor for Health Fair 11 at the Fair. Thank you!

Health Insurance Information & Bag Giveaway - UCare

A trip to the Fair would not be complete without a new tote bag from UCare. Stop by at the top of every hour for an opportunity to claim a UCare bag to transport all the other Fair freebies.

UCare will have their famous, one-of-a-kind, five-seater bike on display. It’s the same one used in their TV commercials, social media posts, and print ads. The bike is a prime photo opportunity for families and friends.

UCare is an independent, nonprofit health plan providing health coverage and services to Minnesotans across the state. Working in partnership with health care providers and community organizations, UCare serves:

Individuals and families choosing health coverage through MNsure, the new insurance marketplace

Medicare-eligible individuals

Individuals and families enrolled in Minnesota Health Care Programs, such as MinnesotaCare and Medical Assistance

Adults with disabilities

Be sure to thank UCare for being an official sponsor of Health Fair 11 for more than 25 years. Their support makes Health Fair 11 at the Fair possible.

Blood Typing - Memorial Blood Centers

Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) mission is: Saving lives by providing blood and biomedical solutions. MBC serves over 40 hospitals and 14 air ambulance bases in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. With blood donors, community partners and hospitals. MBC creates trusted and innovative solutions to help our customers achieve their goals.

For the 20th year MBC will be partnering with Health Fair 11 and testing and determining the blood type of fair goers. Through this quick and accurate test individuals can learn something unique about themselves and gain a better understanding of the need for blood in our communities and how they can contribute to meeting that need.

Free blood typing is offered to anyone age 16 or older. With just a tiny finger prick, fair goers will find out if they have A, B, or O type blood. MBC has been part of Health Fair 11 at the Fair since it first opened its doors in 2001.

More information about Memorial Blood Centers and to learn how you can join them in their mission can be found at: www.mbc.org

Medical Cannabis Information (option 1) - Green Goods/Vireo

Minnesota’s medical cannabis program has been in existence for more than five years now, but there are still many who don’t know how it works. Green Goods’ highly trained and educated team members will be providing education and support for all fair goers who are curious and want to learn more about medical cannabis in Minnesota. Green Goods will have product packaging demos (NO CANNABIS INCLUDED IN PRODUCT DEMOS, NO SELLING OF PRODUCT) We will be offering a state fair promotion for customers to use on their next visit to one of Green Goods eight dispensaries.

Vireo’s mission statement: To build the cannabis company of the future by bringing the best of medicine, engineering, and science to the cannabis industry.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities, state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Vireo’s team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property.

Medical Cannabis Information (option 2) - LeafLine Labs

Minnesota is one of several states that has approved the use of medical cannabis. If you’re one of the thousands of people with questions about medical cannabis (but are afraid to ask) here’s your opportunity.

LeafLine is Minnesota’s premier provider of curated cannabis. Born and raised in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, its mission is to support Minnesotans in building brighter futures through an exceptional cannabis experience.

With its devoted team of scientists, advocates, visionaries and agents of change, LeafLine proudly stands on the leading edge of cannabis-based treatments in Minnesota. LeafLine harnesses the potential of natural, plant-based therapies as a catalyst for better—better products, better experiences, better lives.

Rooted in medicine and using science as its “True North”, LeafLine views the constant change of an ever-evolving industry as an opportunity to cultivate hope by way of possibility.

Hearing Screenings & Video Otoscopy - Minnesota Academy of Audiology

The Minnesota Academy of Audiology (MAA) members are professional audiologists who are university-trained and licensed to practice within the state. They specialize in the evaluation and treatment of people with hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in the ears), dizziness, and balance problems. MAA members treat adults, infants, and children of all ages. Patients can count on MAA members for all of the solutions to their hearing and balance problems.

MAA team members will be using special cameras to show fair goers what their ear drums look like as well as providing low-cost hearing screenings. For more information, check out https://www.minnesotaaudiology.org

Bluestone Physician Services is an innovative, primary care practice delivering on-site care to patients living in assisted living and memory care communities, as well as those with disabilities in both residential and community settings. Providing care since 2006 for chronically ill, elderly, and disabled individuals, Bluestone is Minnesota’s leading on-site primary medical care provider.

Bluestone will be offering free memory screenings and information about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. For more information and Bluestone Physician Services locations, please visit www.BluestoneMD.com.

This is Bluestone's fourth year participating in Health Fair 11 at the Fair.

St. Croix Hospice is the Midwest’s largest hospice provider, supporting patients, their families, and caregivers when they need it the most. The agency delivers exceptional hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or www.stcroixhospice.com.

This is the second year for St. Croix Hospice to be part of Health Fair 11 at the Fair.

Gluten-free Fair Foods List & Celiac Disease Education - Raising Our Celiac Kids-Twin Cities Chapter

Twin Cities ROCK, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, will be returning to fair this year with their Gluten Free Awareness Booth as part of Health Fair 11 at the Fair. Twin Cities ROCK has become a fundamental part of Minnesota’s health community, providing essential information for those navigating through their Celiac and subsequent gluten-free lifestyle while providing opportunities for children and families with Celiac Disease.

The organization offers an abundance of information through its volunteers as well compile and assemble the ‘Gluten Free Foods at the Fair List’ each year. This resource is a lifeline to all of those gluten-free fair guests. It gives them the ability to enjoy the whole Minnesota State Fair experience without the worry of where to eat. The list can be found at any information booth and at the Twin Cities ROCK booth located inside the Health Fair 11 building. Check them out on Facebook at Twin Cites ROCK or their website, www.twincitiesrock.org.

Preschool Vision Screenings - MD5M Lions KidSight Foundation

The goal of the MD5M Lions KidSight Foundation is to provide free vision screening to children between the ages of 6 months and 6 years of age to detect vision problems that can impact their ability to see and learn. This is a critical time in a child’s vision development where early detection of potential problems can help alleviate major problems.

The Lions screening process can detect far- and near-sightedness, as well as blurred vision, strabismus (misaligned eyes) and other conditions that can cause amblyopia or “Lazy Eye” If not detected and treated early these conditions may lead to permanent vision problems.

All children participating in the vision screening program will receive a pair of children’s sunglasses. More information about Lions KidSight can be found at: www.kidsightmd5m.org

The MD5M Lions KidSight Foundation, Inc is comprised of members of Lions Clubs from Minnesota, Northwest Ontario and Manitoba in Canada.

Food Allergy Information & Education - Anaphylaxis & Food Allergy Association of Minnesota

AFAA is a Minnesota state-wide, all-volunteer nonprofit whose mission is food allergy education, advocacy, and support. Their motto is “Taking the fear out of food allergies.”

AFAA's booth will have food allergy information, literature, and interactive quiz about food allergies, and on select days Ask-the-Doctor segments featuring leading Minnesota allergists. Contact AFAA by email at info@minnesotafoodallergy.org or check out their website www.minnesotafoodallergy.org.

Limited time opportunities

On designated days, fair attendees can learn about:

August 26-28

Sickle Cell Anemia Education - Sickle Cell Services of Minnesota



Sickle Cell Foundation of MN (SCFMN) is the only active sickle cell community-based organization in the state of Minnesota. The not-for-profit organization’s mission is to improve the lives of individuals and communities affected by sickle cell disease through education, advocacy, access to resources, and community empowerment. The group provides education, support, advocacy and exposure to Sickle Cell Disease as well as give a face, a voice, and a purpose to a little-known community.

August 29-31

Maxx-imum Overdose Awareness and

Steve Rummler HOPE Network - Overdose prevention



Overdose rates in Minnesota jumped substantially during the pandemic. August 31st is Overdose Awareness Day. Two grassroots organizations are joining forces to reach out to fair goers who have been impacted by overdoses. The shared goals of both groups: Advocate and Education to prevent more overdoses.

Maxx-imum Overdose Awareness is a nonprofit started to honor the memory of Maxx Zacho. Maxx became dependent on pain killers after an injury. He accidentally overdosed because of his addiction.

The mission of the Steve Rummler HOPE Network is to heighten awareness of the opioid crisis, address the impact on the physical and emotional burdens of addiction and chronic pain, and improve the associated care processes. Learn more at www.steverummlerhopenetwork.org

Both groups want to educate people about the importance of naloxone and Steve’s Law (Good Samaritan Law.) They want to provide hope for those who are struggling with addiction and to families impacted by overdoses.

September 1-3

PanCAN Minnesota - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness



The Pancreatic Cancer Action (PanCAN) has a vision to create a world in which all patients with pancreatic cancer will thrive. Its mission is to take bold action to improve the lives of everyone impacted by pancreatic cancer by advancing scientific research, building community, sharing knowledge, and advocating for patients.

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the United States. PanCAN advocates will be available to answer questions, provide educational materials and resources, and offer support to anyone who’s been impacted by pancreatic cancer.

