Minnesota currently has more than 45,000 health care jobs available. Opportunities await people who pursue careers as doctors, nurses, home-health aides, and more.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s healthcare workforce is in critical condition. That’s according to the Minnesota Hospital Association’s 2023 Workforce report.

The MHA says there are currently 6,000 open jobs in the state’s hospitals. That’s a 17% vacancy rate. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (MN DEED) says there are currently 45,000+ health-related job openings across the state. Of those, 25,400 are in the metro area.

Improved outlook, but…

The pandemic took a heavy mental and physical toll on people in the healthcare world. Crushing patient loads, new safety protocols, and distrust by some members of the public resulted in burnout and resignations. Some took early retirement. Others shifted from fulltime to part-time schedules. MHA’s 2023 Workforce Report shows 15,624 people left their health care jobs in 2021.

The MHA says the workforce numbers have rebounded some over the past year. Their most recent report shows more hirings than departures during the past year --- 13,963 hires versus 12,840 departures. Even so there are still thousands of openings for nurses, medical assistants, home health workers, community health workers and the like.

Kaiser Permanente (KP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable health care services. It says 10,000 baby boomers become eligible for Medicare each day in the U.S. --- fueling the need for health workers. KP predicts the United States will need an additional 3.2 million health workers in the next five years.

Find careers in healthcare

‘Health care’ is more than just doctors and nurses. There are many career options to consider. Nurse.org provides a list of health care jobs with typical salaries.

Several of Minnesota State colleges and universities offer pathways to healthcare careers. There are campuses located in all corners of the state. Learn more with this link.

High school students in can turn to HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) for information on preparing for a career in healthcare. The website for Minnesota’s chapter is here.

This information is provided by Health Fair 11 as part of its Know Your Numbers Campaign.

