Health Fair 11 has a new location for its annual Summer Blood Drive. On Tuesday, July 21, Memorial Blood Center staff will be at the Minneapolis Marriott West hotel.

MINNEAPOLIS — Donors are urgently needed for the Health Fair 11 Summer Blood Drive. The event takes place on Tuesday, July 21 at the Minneapolis Marriott West hotel, 9960 Wayzata Boulevard in St. Louis Park. The hotel is located north of I-394 and west of Highway 169. The new location for the blood drive was prompted to ensure safe social distancing in an inviting environment.

Staff with Memorial Blood Centers will be on site from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. Walk-in donors are appreciated; however appointments are preferred to ensure attendance management and proper social distancing. The donation process will go smoother and faster if donors fill out the health history questionnaire online prior to arrival. The questionnaire must be completed on the day of your donation. Learn more about the iDonate process here. If you have questions about your eligibility to donate blood or the collection process, click here.

Blood drive details

What: Health Fair 11 Summer Blood Drive

When: July 21 | 1:00-7:00pm

Where: Minneapolis Marriot West hotel, 9960 Wayzata Blvd, St Louis Park, MN 55426

Who: Memorial Blood Centers

Sponsors: KARE 11, UCare,

Why?: Because your blood is needed to save lives.

Everyone who shows up to donate will be will be treated to Eileen’s Colossal Cookies. Donors will also receive Memorial Blood Center’s newly designed “Saving Lives Six Feet Apart” social distancing t-shirt.