Flu Fighter Clinics vaccinate 2,650 people during public clinics

People attending Health Fair 11’s drive-through flu shot clinics at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds were eager to get their flu shots.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The final numbers are in from Health Fair 11’s Flu Fighter Clinics that took place September 25-27, 2020 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Nurses gave 2,650 flu shots during the three-day event.

The drive-through flu shot clinics gave people a convenient and safe way to get their annual flu shot. Hard-to-find high-dose vaccine for seniors was in ample supply. A limited supply of nasal spray vaccine was also available. In addition to protecting their health, attendees rewarded themselves with Hansen’s about-a-footlong hotdogs and corndogs, as well as warm Tom Thumb mini donuts.

The Flu Fighter Clinics were a collaboration among Health Fair 11 (KARE11), UCare, and Hennepin Healthcare. For more than 20 years, Health Fair 11 has promoted the importance of annual flu shots. Flu Fighter Clinics were launched in 1998 when Health Fair 11 and MVNA offered flu shots at Cub grocery stores --- the first ‘retail-based’ flu shots in Minnesota. Since then 909,747 flu shots have been given via Health Fair 11’s efforts.