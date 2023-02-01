Planning has started for Health Fair 11 at the Fair. We are looking for a few fun organizations to join our line-up of exhibitors.

MINNEAPOLIS — For more than two decades, people attending the Minnesota State Fair have found free or low-cost screenings and health education thanks to Health Fair 11. In fact, nearly 1.4 million health connections have been documented by Health Fair 11 at the Fair during its 22 years of operation.

Join our team!

Health Fair 11 has been staging a traditional-style health fair at the Minnesota State Fair since 2001. The “Health Fair 11 building” encompasses 8,400 square feet of indoor exhibit space in the heart of the fairgrounds. More than 250,000 people visit the building each year.

Planning has started for the 2023 Fair which takes place August 24-September 4. Health Fair 11 is looking for a few new exhibitors to join our group. An evaluation of Health Fair 11 at the Fair by the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business concluded:

“The health education and free or low-cost health screenings offered at the State Fair are highly appealing to fairgoers. The nontraditional delivery experience, which is repeatedly called ‘fun’ by the people being screened, is revolutionary compared to the traditional healthcare model."

Act now!

If your organization would like to be considered for participation, email healthfair@kare11.com the following in formation by March 1.

Information on your organization

Details of the type of screening or experience you can provide to the fairgoer

Contact information including email and daytime phone number/s

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations that want to increase their visibility.

About Health Fair 11