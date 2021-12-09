Blood supplies are dangerously low. Sign up TODAY to donate at the Health Fair 11 Winter Blood Drive on January 6, 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — Do more good in the new year! Start by donating at the Health Fair 11 Winter Blood Drive. The American Red Cross is asking people to reserve donations times NOW for the drive taking place on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The Health Fair 11 drive is normally held at KARE 11 TV studios, but due to the ongoing pandemic, it has been moved to the Minneapolis Marriott West Hotel, 9960 Wayzata Boulevard in St. Louis Park. The hotel, located near KARE 11 studios, is north of I-394 and west of Highway 169. The new location for the blood drive ensures safe social distancing in an inviting (warm!) environment.

Staff with Twin Cities-American Red Cross will be on site from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and are available NOW by using this link to the Red Cross scheduling site. Enter sponsor code ‘KARE11’ to select a donation time. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-in donors are appreciated and will be accepted as space allows.

Blood drive details

What: Health Fair 11 Winter Blood Drive

When: January 6 | 1:00-7:00pm

Where: Minneapolis Marriot West Hotel, 9960 Wayzata Boulevard in St. Louis Park 55426

Who: Twin Cities-American Red Cross

Sponsors: KARE 11, UCare,

Why? Because your blood is needed to save lives.



Donors will receive long sleeved American Red Cross t-shirts. Everyone who signs up to donate will be entered into drawings for gift cards.