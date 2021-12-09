MINNEAPOLIS — Do more good in the new year! Start by donating at the Health Fair 11 Winter Blood Drive. The American Red Cross is asking people to reserve donations times NOW for the drive taking place on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
The Health Fair 11 drive is normally held at KARE 11 TV studios, but due to the ongoing pandemic, it has been moved to the Minneapolis Marriott West Hotel, 9960 Wayzata Boulevard in St. Louis Park. The hotel, located near KARE 11 studios, is north of I-394 and west of Highway 169. The new location for the blood drive ensures safe social distancing in an inviting (warm!) environment.
Staff with Twin Cities-American Red Cross will be on site from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and are available NOW by using this link to the Red Cross scheduling site. Enter sponsor code ‘KARE11’ to select a donation time. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-in donors are appreciated and will be accepted as space allows.
Appointments help ensure attendance management and proper social distancing. The donation process will go smoother and faster if donors fill out the RapidPass health history questionnaire online prior to arrival. The questionnaire must be completed on the day of the donation. Learn more about the RapidPass process here. If you have questions ‘click’ eligibility to donate blood and the collection process.
Blood drive details
- What: Health Fair 11 Winter Blood Drive
- When: January 6 | 1:00-7:00pm
- Where: Minneapolis Marriot West Hotel, 9960 Wayzata Boulevard in St. Louis Park 55426
- Who: Twin Cities-American Red Cross
- Sponsors: KARE 11, UCare,
- Why? Because your blood is needed to save lives.
Donors will receive long sleeved American Red Cross t-shirts. Everyone who signs up to donate will be entered into drawings for gift cards.
The Health Fair 11 Winter Blood Drive is coordinated by Health Fair 11, a nonprofit organization that operates with support from UCare and KARE 11. Health Fair 11 is currently seeking additional sponsorship support. Email healthfair@kare11.com for information.