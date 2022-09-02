Blood donors will be doing double-the-good at Health Fair 11’s Spring Blood Drive. For every unit, Memorial Blood Centers will donate a meal to area food banks.

MINNEAPOLIS — Here’s an offer that’s hard to refuse. For every unit of blood collected at Health Fair 11’s Spring Drive, Memorial Blood Centers will donate a meal to feed someone who’s struggling with food insecurity.

Donation times can now be reserved for the Health Fair 11 Spring Blood Drive. The event takes place on Tuesday, March 8th. The Health Fair 11 drive is normally held at KARE 11 TV studios, but due to the ongoing pandemic, will be held at the Minneapolis Marriott West hotel, 9960 Wayzata Boulevard in St. Louis Park. The hotel, located near KARE 11 studios, is north of I-394 and west of Highway 169. The Marriott location ensures safe social distancing in an inviting environment.

Staff with Memorial Blood Centers will be on site from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. Donation times can now be reserved (use this link.) Appointments are preferred because it helps ensure attendance management and proper social distancing. Walk-in donors will be accepted as space allows.

The donation process will go smoother and faster if donors fill out the health history questionnaire online prior to arrival. The questionnaire must be completed on the day of the donation. Learn more about the iDonate process here. If donors have questions about their eligibility to donate blood or the collection process, click here.

