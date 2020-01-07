Memorial Blood Centers issues urgent calls for blood donors over 4th of July weekend

MBC says the need for blood is constant but donations tend to drop around the 4th of July weekend.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Memorial Blood Centers issued an urgent call for blood donations over the 4th of July weekend after facing a blood shortage.

MBC says the need for blood is constant but donations tend to drop around the 4th of July weekend.

Healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks.

You can schedule an appointment online at MBC.ORG or by calling 1-888-GIVE-BLD (888-448-3253).

Donors will receive a free, limited edition “Saving Lives Six Feet Apart” T-shirt while supplies last as a thank you.

"More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low," according to MBC.

Safety precautions will be implemented at the drives, appointments are recommended to help maintain social distancing, and donors are required to wear a face mask.

You must meet the following requirements to be able to donate:

In good health

17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on MBC.ORG)

At least 110 pounds

Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons

Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu