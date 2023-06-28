Sign up now to donate at 10 West End building near the Shops at West End in St. Louis Park. You could win State Fair tickets!

MINNEAPOLIS — There’s a new location for the Health Fair 11 Summer Blood Drive. The event takes place on Thursday, July 20th in one of the newest buildings in the bustling West End complex in St. Louis Park.

Staff with Memorial Blood Centers will be at 10 West End located at 1601 Utica Avenue South [map]. The drive runs 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Walk-in donors are appreciated; however, appointments are preferred. Click here to reserve your donation time. You can also call 888-GIVE-BLD (888-448-3253). Donors are encouraged to fill out the health history questionnaire online prior to arriving at the drive. The questionnaire must be completed on the day of your donation. Learn more about the iDonate process here. If you have questions about your eligibility to donate blood or the collection process, click here.

Blood drive details

What: Health Fair 11 Summer Blood Drive

When: July 20 | 1:00-7:00pm

Where: NEW LOCATION! 10 West End, 1601 Utica Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Who: Memorial Blood Centers

Sponsors: KARE 11

Why?: Because your blood is needed to save lives.

Incentives!

All presenting donors will be entered into a drawing for tickets to the Minnesota State Fair. Donors will also enjoy treats from Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, receive a baseball-themed t-shirt, and be entered into another drawing for a pair of Minnesota Twins tickets.

The Health Fair 11 Summer Blood Drive is coordinated by Health Fair 11, a nonprofit organization that operates with media support from KARE 11. 10 West End is graciously hosting this drive.